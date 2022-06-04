PDP reschedules primary elections in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States Daily Times - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved repeat primaries in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Saturday, explained that it took the decision after very careful ...



