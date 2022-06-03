Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10,000 pastoralists killed, 2 million displaced in seven years – MACBAN
Daily Post  - Over 10,000 pastoralists were killed and over two million displaced across the country within the last seven years, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said.

3 hours ago
