Another PDP lawmaker defects to Labour Party
News photo Daily Post  - Mr Nanbol Daniel, a member of Plateau State House of Assembly (Langtang North Central), has defected to the Labour Party (LP) after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Daniel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

