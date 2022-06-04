Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No agreement to make Tinubu president after Buhari -Yerima
News photo Daily Trust  - Ahmed Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State has said there is no agreement between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ahmed Tinubu, to make him president of the country after Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

9 hours ago
