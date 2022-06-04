Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each
Daily Nigerian
- The Debt Management Office, DMO, has listed two new Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
DMO lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each
Independent:
DMO Lists 2 New FGN Savings Bonds For Subscription At N1,000 Each
National Accord:
DMO lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each
The Will:
DMO Lists Two New FGN Savings Bonds For Subscription At N1,000 Each
The Eagle Online:
DMO lists new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each
News Diary Online:
DMO lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each
News Breakers:
Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each
The Point:
DMO lists two new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1, 000 each
More Picks
1
Why Tinubu Should Be Disqualified From APC Primaries, APC Group Writes Court -
Naija News,
13 hours ago
2
Former Manchester City star, Carlos Tevez announces he's retiring from football after losing his 'No 1 fan', his father -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Surgeries won?t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities - Yvonne Nelson tells women -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
5
Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each -
Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago
6
Buhari to meet APC presidential aspirants, reveal preferred candidate Sunday -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
7
2023: Don’t let God punish you - Nkechi Blessing blasts Omokri over Tinubu comparison -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Sierra Leone Will Shock Eagles In Abuja --Kakay -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
9
Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
2023: Field a youthful presidential candidate - MKO Abiola’s son urges APC -
The Herald,
4 hours ago
