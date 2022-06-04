Look out for a youthful candidate – MKO Abiola’s son to APC

... The News Guru - In a Twitter post with the handle @AbdulMKOAbiola on Saturday, the son of late Chief MKO Abiola, Mr Abdul Abiola, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look for a youthful Presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 General Elections....



