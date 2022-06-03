Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"We're scared to stay here right now" Singer Ajaeze and friends escape being hit by stray bullet that pierced the roof of the house they were in (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian singer Ajaeze has revealed that he and his friends escaped being hit by a stray bullet that pierced the roof and entered the house they were in. The singer filmed the hole in the roof caused by the bullet's entry.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“We’re scared to stay here right now” Singer Ajaeze and friends escape being hit by stray bullet that pierced the roof of the house they were in (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“We’re scared to stay here right now” Singer Ajaeze and friends escape being hit by stray bullet that pierced the roof of the house they were in (video)
Singer Ajaeze and friends narrowly escape being k#lled by a stray b#llet that pierced through their roof Instablog 9ja:
Singer Ajaeze and friends narrowly escape being k#lled by a stray b#llet that pierced through their roof
Singer Ajaeze, friends narrowly escape death by stray bullet that pierced through his room Kemi Filani Blog:
Singer Ajaeze, friends narrowly escape death by stray bullet that pierced through his room


   More Picks
1 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90 - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
6 If Peter Obi ever becomes President of Nigeria I promise to climb Zuma and Aso Rock to paint ?Bashir El-Rufai is a goat?- Son of Kaduna state governor declares - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Tears as sound engineer killed by mob in Lekki is laid to rest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest” - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info