Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Shakira and Gerard Pique have split, the Colombian singer and Barcelona star have confirmed.

 

The pair, whose relationship began in 2010, have two sons together, Milan and Sasha.

&n

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shakira, Pique to release statement over cheating allegations, future Daily Post:
Shakira, Pique to release statement over cheating allegations, future
Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid Yaba Left Online:
Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid 'cheating' allegations surrounding Barcelona star
Shakira Releases Statement On Pique Cheating Allegations, Confirms Pair Are Splitting Up Independent:
Shakira Releases Statement On Pique Cheating Allegations, Confirms Pair Are Splitting Up
Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique Pulse Nigeria:
Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique
Pique, Shakira announce separation after 12 years of cohabitation - P.M. News PM News:
Pique, Shakira announce separation after 12 years of cohabitation - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90 - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
6 If Peter Obi ever becomes President of Nigeria I promise to climb Zuma and Aso Rock to paint ?Bashir El-Rufai is a goat?- Son of Kaduna state governor declares - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Tears as sound engineer killed by mob in Lekki is laid to rest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest” - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info