Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Shakira, Pique announce split after 11-year relationship
The Punch
- Colombian superstar, Shakira, and Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, announced on Saturday they were calling off their relationship of more than a decade.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Shakira ends 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique following infidelity scandal
Gist Reel:
Shakira, Pique announce split after 11-year relationship
Mp3 Bullet:
Pique and Shakira officially call it quits after a 12-year partnership
Naija News:
Gerard Pique And Shakira Officially Announce Their Separation
More Picks
1
If Peter Obi ever becomes President of Nigeria I promise to climb Zuma and Aso Rock to paint ?Bashir El-Rufai is a goat?- Son of Kaduna state governor declares -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Why Tinubu Should Be Disqualified From APC Primaries, APC Group Writes Court -
Naija News,
9 hours ago
3
Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
6
Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest” -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
24 hours ago
7
Surgeries won?t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities - Yvonne Nelson tells women -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Buhari to meet APC presidential aspirants, reveal preferred candidate Sunday -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
9
Former Manchester City star, Carlos Tevez announces he's retiring from football after losing his 'No 1 fan', his father -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
2023: Don’t let God punish you - Nkechi Blessing blasts Omokri over Tinubu comparison -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
