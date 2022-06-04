Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has shared a cryptic post on social media presumed to be about his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don. Burna and Stefflon started dating in 2019 but their relationship was rocky and saddled with infidelity allegations on the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video)
“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video) The Dabigal Blog:
“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video)
“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video) Naija Parrot:
“She was for the streets” – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ (video)
She was for the streets – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’ See Naija:
She was for the streets – Burnaboy shares cryptic post about a ‘certain girl’


   More Picks
1 Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Surgeries won?t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities - Yvonne Nelson tells women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Former Manchester City star, Carlos Tevez announces he's retiring from football after losing his 'No 1 fan', his father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Don’t let God punish you - Nkechi Blessing blasts Omokri over Tinubu comparison - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Sierra Leone Will Shock Eagles In Abuja --Kakay - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
7 Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 I Did Not Disrespect Buhari In Abeokuta, I Have High Regard For Him – Tinubu - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Field a youthful presidential candidate - MKO Abiola’s son urges APC - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 10,000 pastoralists killed, 2 million displaced in seven years – MACBAN - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info