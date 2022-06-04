Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Not Happy With Tinubu’s Outburst In Abeokuta, Says Adamu
Channels Television  -   The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is not happy with the outburst of one of its presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abeokuta. He also said the party has appealed the judgment in favour ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

