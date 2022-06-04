Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia
News photo Complete Sports  - Nigeria’s Flamingos have qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed for India.
In the second leg played inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, the Flamingos were held to a goalless by Ethiopia to qualify 1-0 on aggregate ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

