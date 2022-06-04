Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We will sanction Tinubu for insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said former Lagos State Governor and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Daily Post:
We'll axe Tinubu over comments against Buhari - APC chairman, Adamu
Tinubu to be sanctioned over Ogun comments - APC Chairman Adamu The Sun:
Tinubu to be sanctioned over Ogun comments - APC Chairman Adamu
APC National Chairman says Tinubu to be sanctioned for insulting Buhari Chido Onumah Blog:
APC National Chairman says Tinubu to be sanctioned for insulting Buhari
APC chairman, Adamu, says Bola Tinubu may be sanctioned over comments on Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
APC chairman, Adamu, says Bola Tinubu may be sanctioned over comments on Buhari
We’ll axe Tinubu over comments against Buhari – APC chairman, Adamu News Breakers:
We’ll axe Tinubu over comments against Buhari – APC chairman, Adamu


   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Former Manchester City star, Carlos Tevez announces he's retiring from football after losing his 'No 1 fan', his father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
4 Soludo mourns former Biafran Army chief, Madiebo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Surgeries won?t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities - Yvonne Nelson tells women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
9 PDP reschedules primary elections in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States - Daily Times, 24 hours ago
10 Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info