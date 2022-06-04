Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police reward outstanding officers in Lagos - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police command in Lagos State has rewarded some of its operatives and teams for outstanding performances

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Police reward officers who rejected N500,000 bribe Premium Times:
Police reward officers who rejected N500,000 bribe
Police reward outstanding officers, teams in Lagos State The Eagle Online:
Police reward outstanding officers, teams in Lagos State
Police reward outstanding officers in Lagos News Breakers:
Police reward outstanding officers in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Former Manchester City star, Carlos Tevez announces he's retiring from football after losing his 'No 1 fan', his father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
4 Soludo mourns former Biafran Army chief, Madiebo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Surgeries won?t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities - Yvonne Nelson tells women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 APC Disqualifies Okorocha, Bakare, Eight Other Presidential Aspirants - The Will, 15 hours ago
7 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
9 Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
10 Over 200 Residents Hospitalised for Chemical Inhalation as Another Gas Explosion Hits Kano - Newsmakers, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info