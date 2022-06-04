Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


14 Kidnapped As Bandit Terrorists Attack Another Kaduna Community
News photo Naija News  - At least fourteen people were reportedly kidnapped by some bandit terrorist in Kaduna State on Saturday, Naija News learnt.
The terrorists according to reports, invaded Iri Station, Idon Ward of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state in the wee ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kidnap 14 locals in Kaduna community Vanguard News:
Bandits kidnap 14 locals in Kaduna community
14 people have been kidnapped by terrorists in Kaduna News Wire NGR:
14 people have been kidnapped by terrorists in Kaduna
14 Kidnapped By Bandits In Kaduna Community News Breakers:
14 Kidnapped By Bandits In Kaduna Community


   More Picks
1 Former Manchester City star, Carlos Tevez announces he's retiring from football after losing his 'No 1 fan', his father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Why Tinubu Should Be Disqualified From APC Primaries, APC Group Writes Court - Naija News, 14 hours ago
3 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
5 Soludo mourns former Biafran Army chief, Madiebo - The Punch, 12 hours ago
6 Surgeries won?t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities - Yvonne Nelson tells women - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 APC Disqualifies Okorocha, Bakare, Eight Other Presidential Aspirants - The Will, 6 hours ago
9 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info