Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu
Vanguard News
- The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the death of two gallant officers from bullet wound injuries sustained after a gunfight with yet-to-be identified
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
