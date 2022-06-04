Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NG-CARES commends Gov. Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudent management of resources
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) yesterday gave Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State a pat on the back for his administration’s prudent management of public resources in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NG-CARES commends Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudent management of resources Vanguard News:
NG-CARES commends Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudent management of resources
NG-CARES Commends Gov. Ugwuanyi On Transparency, Prudent Management Leadership:
NG-CARES Commends Gov. Ugwuanyi On Transparency, Prudent Management
NG-CARES commends Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudent management of resources  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NG-CARES commends Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudent management of resources  – The Sun Nigeria
NG-CARES commends Gov. Ugwuanyi over transparency, and resource management The News Guru:
NG-CARES commends Gov. Ugwuanyi over transparency, and resource management
NG-CARES lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudence The Eagle Online:
NG-CARES lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi on transparency, prudence


   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
3 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
4 Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
7 Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 No agreement to make Tinubu president after Buhari -Yerima - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Over 200 Residents Hospitalised for Chemical Inhalation as Another Gas Explosion Hits Kano - Newsmakers, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info