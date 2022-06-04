Post News
News at a Glance
Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde
Nigerian Tribune
- Oyo State Governor, 'Seyi Makinde on Saturday, declared that the processes that would lead to the emergency of the next Alaafin of Oyo will be strictly
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Selection of next Alaafin ‘ll be based on Alaafin Chieftaincy declaration – Makinde
This Day:
Makinde: Chieftaincy Declaration will Determine Emergence of Next Alaafin
The Punch:
How next Alaafin of Oyo will emerge -Makinde
Daily Post:
New Alaafin will emerge through chieftaincy declaration - Makinde
Independent:
Selection Of Next Alaafin Will Be Based On Chieftaincy Declaration –Makinde
Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Makinde reveals how next Alaafin of Oyo will be picked
Prompt News:
Chieftaincy Declaration‘ll determine emergence of next Alaafin- Makinde
The Eagle Online:
How next Alaafin of Oyo will emerge — Governor Makinde
Within Nigeria:
Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde
News Breakers:
How next Alaafin of Oyo will emerge -Makinde
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Seyi Makinde Reveals How The Next Alaafin Of Oyo Will Emerge | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
How Next Alaafin Of Oyo Will Emerge - Makinde
Screen Gist:
New Alaafin Will Emerge Through Chieftaincy Declaration – Makinde
Tori News:
How Next Alaafin Of Oyo Will Emerge - Governor Makinde Reveals
More Picks
1
Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
5
Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] -
The New Diplomat,
22 hours ago
9
2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
10
Sensitive materials for Ekiti Gov election won’t be kept in CBN – INEC -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
