Read Full Text of Statement by APC Leaders Conceding Presidency to South
NPO Reports  - Statement by Northern States’ APC Governors and Political Leaders APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our Party in providing progressive leadership ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

