Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja

The police identified the victim as Ahmad Usman who was said to be a 30-year-old ... Sahara Reporters - The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, has disclosed the identity of a man lynched by a Muslim mob in Abuja on Saturday for alleged blasphemy.The police identified the victim as Ahmad Usman who was said to be a 30-year-old ...



