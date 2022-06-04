Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, has disclosed the identity of a man lynched by a Muslim mob in Abuja on Saturday for alleged blasphemy.
The police identified the victim as Ahmad Usman who was said to be a 30-year-old ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

