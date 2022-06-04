Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


India 2022: Flamingos book U-17 Women’s World Cup ticket
Prompt News  - By Harry Awurumibe, Editor Abuja Bureau Nigeria’s junior women’s football team, the Flamingos on Saturday played out a goalless draw against their Ethiopian opponents at [...]
The post India 2022: Flamingos book U-17 Women’s World Cup ticket first ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

India 2022: Flamingos grab World Cup ticket The News Guru:
India 2022: Flamingos grab World Cup ticket
India 2022 : Nigeria’s Flamingoes to strategise for World Cup PM News:
India 2022 : Nigeria’s Flamingoes to strategise for World Cup
India 2022 : Nigeria’s Flamingoes to strategise for World Cup News Breakers:
India 2022 : Nigeria’s Flamingoes to strategise for World Cup


   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
3 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
4 Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
7 Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 No agreement to make Tinubu president after Buhari -Yerima - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Over 200 Residents Hospitalised for Chemical Inhalation as Another Gas Explosion Hits Kano - Newsmakers, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info