India 2022: Flamingos book U-17 Women’s World Cup ticket

The post India 2022: Flamingos book U-17 Women’s World Cup ticket first ... Prompt News - By Harry Awurumibe, Editor Abuja Bureau Nigeria’s junior women’s football team, the Flamingos on Saturday played out a goalless draw against their Ethiopian opponents at [...]The post India 2022: Flamingos book U-17 Women’s World Cup ticket first ...



News Credibility Score: 50%