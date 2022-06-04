Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari urges APC presidential aspirants to choose consensus candidate
The Punch  - Buhari urges APC presidential aspirants to choose consensus candidate

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 7 hours ago
5 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari May Back Southern APC Candidate, Asks Aspirants to Come up With Formidable Flagbearer - This Day, 19 hours ago
7 Technical hitches mar recruitment exercise into Anambra civil service - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 23 hours ago
10 Sensitive materials for Ekiti Gov election won’t be kept in CBN – INEC - The Nation, 24 hours ago
