Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari May Back Southern APC Candidate, Asks Aspirants to Come up With Formidable Flagbearer
News photo This Day  - Deji Elumoye in AbujaPresident Muhammadu Buhari may have settled for a Southern presidential aspirant for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries slated for next week  ahe…

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Backs Southern Candidate For President Leadership:
Buhari Backs Southern Candidate For President
Buhari backs southern presidency The Nation:
Buhari backs southern presidency
Buhari backs south for APC presidential ticket Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari backs south for APC presidential ticket
Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency
Buhari endorses Southern Presidential candidate for 2023 - P.M. News PM News:
Buhari endorses Southern Presidential candidate for 2023 - P.M. News
Just In: Buhari backs southern candidate for president News Wire NGR:
Just In: Buhari backs southern candidate for president
Buhari backs southern candidate for president News Breakers:
Buhari backs southern candidate for president
Breaking! Buhari Backs South for Presidency NPO Reports:
Breaking! Buhari Backs South for Presidency


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 7 hours ago
5 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari May Back Southern APC Candidate, Asks Aspirants to Come up With Formidable Flagbearer - This Day, 19 hours ago
7 Technical hitches mar recruitment exercise into Anambra civil service - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 23 hours ago
10 Sensitive materials for Ekiti Gov election won’t be kept in CBN – INEC - The Nation, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info