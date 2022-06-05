Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Photos from President Buhari's meeting with APC Presidential Aspirants
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ahead of APC's June 6th to 8th special convention where its presidential flag bearer will be chosen, President Buhari met with the party's Presidential Aspirants at the Statehous
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PICTORIAL: Buhari meets APC aspirants ahead of presidential primary
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: President Muhammadu Buhari meets with APC presidential aspirants on Saturday night, in Abuja. Credit: State House
Premium Times:
Buhari meets Adamu, Akande, Oyegun, others ahead of APC convention
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari to meet 13 APC presidential aspirants in Abuja
Information Nigeria:
Buhari To Meet With APC Presidential Hopefuls Tonight
The Will:
Buhari To Meet APC Presidential Aspirants At 8pm
News Break:
2023: Buhari Tells APC Aspirants What To Do Ahead Of Presidential Primaries
The Eagle Online:
Primaries: What President Buhari told APC presidential aspirants
Within Nigeria:
Buhari to meet with APC presidential aspirants tonight
Naija News:
2023: Details Of Buhari's Meeting With APC Presidential Aspirants Emerge
Nigeria Breaking News:
President Buhari To Meet With APC Presidential Hopefuls Tonight
News Breakers:
PICTORIAL: Buhari meets APC aspirants ahead of presidential primary
Tori News:
Photos Of Buhari Meeting With APC Aspirants Ahead Of Presidential Primary
More Picks
1
2023: Photos from President Buhari's meeting with APC Presidential Aspirants -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
3
CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric -
The News Guru,
14 hours ago
4
My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
7
Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
8
2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare -
This Day,
15 hours ago
9
2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sierra Leone, Sao Tome Games -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
10
2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...