Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido's aide, Israel, on Saturday, June 4, kicked off his wedding preparations with an introduction ceremony at his bride's family compound.

 

The introduction was attende

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Davido The Punch:
PHOTOS: Davido's Aide, Isreal DMW, Holds Introduction In Benin ==== Isreal Afeare, one of the aides of singer, Davido, on Saturday, formally met the family of his fiancée in Benin, Edo State. He shared photos on his InstaStory saying, "Introduction ...
Davido’s aide, Israel DMW holds wedding introduction (Photo+Videos) Yaba Left Online:
Davido’s aide, Israel DMW holds wedding introduction (Photo+Videos)
Davido’s aide, Israel DMW holds wedding introduction (Photo+Videos) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Davido’s aide, Israel DMW holds wedding introduction (Photo+Videos)
Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal, does his wedding introduction Instablog 9ja:
Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal, does his wedding introduction
Singer, Davido’s aide Isreal DMW, does his introduction ceremony Gist Reel:
Singer, Davido’s aide Isreal DMW, does his introduction ceremony
Davido’s aide, Israel DMW holds wedding introduction (Photo+Videos) Naija Parrot:
Davido’s aide, Israel DMW holds wedding introduction (Photo+Videos)
Photos And Video From The Wedding Introduction Of Davido Tori News:
Photos And Video From The Wedding Introduction Of Davido's Aide, Israel DMW


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 20 hours ago
6 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
7 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
9 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea: Any ECOWAS decision must consider coup victims ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info