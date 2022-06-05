Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria
News photo Correct NG  - Award-winning producer, Don Jazzy has put smiles on the face of a young Nigerian lady who lamented to him about harsh living conditions in the country.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria The Info NG:
Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria
Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria Naija on Point:
Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria
Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria Correct Kid:
Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 20 hours ago
6 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
7 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
9 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea: Any ECOWAS decision must consider coup victims ― Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info