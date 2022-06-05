Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Airline offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first time at 25
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian man identified as Chukwuma Ezeh recently went viral after celebrating flying in an airplane for the first time Chukwuma Ezeh, 25, had recounted how he started dreaming about the day he will enter an aircraft, nine years ago when he was still ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first time at 25 The Info NG:
Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first time at 25
Air Peace Offers Free Flight To Man Who Celebrated Entering Plane For The First Time At 25 Information Nigeria:
Air Peace Offers Free Flight To Man Who Celebrated Entering Plane For The First Time At 25
Air Peace Offers Free Flight To Man Who Celebrated Entering Plane For The First Time At 25 News Breakers:
Air Peace Offers Free Flight To Man Who Celebrated Entering Plane For The First Time At 25
Airline offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first time at 25 Naija on Point:
Airline offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first time at 25


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Primary: Umahi, Lawan Promise To Support Each Other - Independent, 20 hours ago
5 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
8 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 19 hours ago
9 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in Paris final - TV360 Nigeria, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info