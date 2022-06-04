Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy buys new Ferrari months after crashing the first one
Correct NG  - Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has replaced the Ferrari that crashed months ago. Burna Boy bought a brand new multimillion naira Ferrari four months after his first one was involved in an accident.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy Buys New Ferrari To Replace The One He Crashed In Lekki Information Nigeria:
Burna Boy Buys New Ferrari To Replace The One He Crashed In Lekki
Burna Boy Buys New Ferrari To Replace The One He Crashed In Lekki News Breakers:
Burna Boy Buys New Ferrari To Replace The One He Crashed In Lekki
Burna Boy buys new Ferrari months after crashing the first one Naija on Point:
Burna Boy buys new Ferrari months after crashing the first one
Singer, Burna Boy buys new Ferrari months after crashing the first one (PHOTO) Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Burna Boy buys new Ferrari months after crashing the first one (PHOTO)
Singer Burna Boy Splashes Million On Second Ferrari, Four Months After Crashing The First One Naija News:
Singer Burna Boy Splashes Million On Second Ferrari, Four Months After Crashing The First One


   More Picks
1 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
2 APC Presidential Primary: Umahi, Lawan Promise To Support Each Other - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
4 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
6 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 51 mins ago
7 Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
8 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 17 hours ago
9 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 Over 200 Residents Hospitalised for Chemical Inhalation as Another Gas Explosion Hits Kano - Newsmakers, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info