2023: APC founding member drums support for Osinbajo, likens him to Awolowo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Debt Management Office lists 2 new FGN savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 each - Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
MKO Abiola’s son wants ‘youthful’ APC presidential candidate to rebuild Nigeria - Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Singer Shakira announces split from Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
No agreement to make Tinubu president after Buhari -Yerima - Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Over 200 Residents Hospitalised for Chemical Inhalation as Another Gas Explosion Hits Kano - Newsmakers,
21 hours ago