Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, holds marriage introduction in Benin
The Punch  - It was a moment of celebration as one of the aides of singer Davido, Isreal Afeare, formally met the family of his fiancée ahead of their marriage.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

