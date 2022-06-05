Kidnappers Free Nigerian Customs Officer After Collecting N25 Million Ransom, Motorcycles Sahara Reporters - A customs officer, Muawiyah Gambo, abducted in Zaria, Kaduna State, has regained his freedom after the payment of a ransom of N25 million to the bandits.Gambo, according to reports was abducted by bandits from his residence at Kofar Gayan Low-Cost ...



News Credibility Score: 99%