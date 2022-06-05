Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s first instant messaging app, Lets Talk, underway
News photo The Herald  - An Abuja-based telecommunications firm, Lets Talk I.T and Telecommunications Company, says it is working on launching Nigeria’s first instant messaging application, ‘Lets Talk’ before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Firm to launch instant messaging app The Nation:
Firm to launch instant messaging app
Firm to launch Nigeria The Sun:
Firm to launch Nigeria's first instant messaging app – The Sun Nigeria
Nigerian firm to unveil messaging app “Let’s Talk” PM News:
Nigerian firm to unveil messaging app “Let’s Talk”
Firm Set To Launch Nigeria’s First Instant Messaging App The Will:
Firm Set To Launch Nigeria’s First Instant Messaging App
Nigerian firm to unveil messaging app “Let’s Talk” News Breakers:
Nigerian firm to unveil messaging app “Let’s Talk”


   More Picks
1 It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 16 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 20 hours ago
4 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
5 British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 "What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info