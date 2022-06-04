Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

24-year-old African footballer dies after falling off moving train in India
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 24-year-old African footballer has died after falling off a moving train in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, India. 

 

The passport found in the victim's pocket

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

