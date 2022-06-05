Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest notorious car thief and manufacturer of master keys to criminals
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Kano State Police Command has arrested a notorious car thief and recovered a stolen Hilux vehicle from him.

 

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa,

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest notorious car thief in Kano Daily Post:
Police arrest notorious car thief in Kano
Police arrest car thieves, recover vehicle in Kano Daily Trust:
Police arrest car thieves, recover vehicle in Kano
Kano police arrest notorious car thief and manufacturer of master keys to criminals Within Nigeria:
Kano police arrest notorious car thief and manufacturer of master keys to criminals
Police Arrest Notorious Car Thief And Manufacturer Of Master Keys For Criminals Tori News:
Police Arrest Notorious Car Thief And Manufacturer Of Master Keys For Criminals


   More Picks
1 2023: Photos from President Buhari's meeting with APC Presidential Aspirants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
4 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 15 hours ago
9 2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Sierra Leone, Sao Tome Games - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
10 2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info