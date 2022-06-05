Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA: We've seized over 2000kg of illicit drugs in Plateau within five months
News photo The Cable  - The Plateau command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has seized over 2,000 kilogrammes of drugs in the state from January to date.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau – Commander The Nation:
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau – Commander
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau The Eagle Online:
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau — Daily Nigerian
NDLEA seizes 2,000kg of hard drugs in Plateau - P.M. News PM News:
NDLEA seizes 2,000kg of hard drugs in Plateau - P.M. News
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau News Breakers:
NDLEA seizes 2,000 kg of illicit drugs in Plateau
NDLEA seizes 2,000kg of hard drugs in Plateau Within Nigeria:
NDLEA seizes 2,000kg of hard drugs in Plateau


   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 5 hours ago
5 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 22 hours ago
9 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
10 Sensitive materials for Ekiti Gov election won’t be kept in CBN – INEC - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info