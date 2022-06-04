Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu: Shettima apologizes to Osinbajo over VP selling gala, ice cream comment
Daily Post  - A former Governor of Borno State, Kassim Shettima, has apologized to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, over the

2 hours ago
Ice cream, tomato sellers: Shettima apologises to Osinbajo, Lawan; calls them
Ice cream, tomato sellers: Shettima apologises to Osinbajo, Lawan; calls them 'dear friends'
Vice President Yemi Osibanjo seen buying ice cream after Former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said nice people like him should be selling ice cream and popcorn
Vice President Yemi Osibanjo seen buying ice cream after Former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said nice people like him should be selling ice cream and popcorn
Shettima Apologizes To Osinbajo For Liking Him To A Gala, Ice Cream Seller
Shettima Apologizes To Osinbajo For Liking Him To A Gala, Ice Cream Seller


1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Primary: Umahi, Lawan Promise To Support Each Other - Independent, 20 hours ago
5 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
8 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 19 hours ago
9 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in Paris final - TV360 Nigeria, 24 hours ago
