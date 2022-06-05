Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dubai Tourism, 33 Partners Storm Port Harcourt, Other Nigerian Cities For Road show
News photo Independent  - PHARCOURT – Nigeria’s entertainment industry, particularly the tourism sector will receive a big boost as the Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (Dubai Tourism) and its 33 partners storm three major cities in the country for a roadshow.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dubai Tourism joins international partners to begin road show in Abuja, other cities Daily Post:
Dubai Tourism joins international partners to begin road show in Abuja, other cities
Dubai, 33 partners kick off tourism roadshows in Abuja, Lagos PH Vanguard News:
Dubai, 33 partners kick off tourism roadshows in Abuja, Lagos PH
Dubai tourism, hospitality, medical experts to meet key Nigerian trade partners The Sun:
Dubai tourism, hospitality, medical experts to meet key Nigerian trade partners
Dubai Tourism storms Abuja, PH, Lagos, set to kick off Multi-City Road Show The Info Stride:
Dubai Tourism storms Abuja, PH, Lagos, set to kick off Multi-City Road Show
Nigeria: Dubai Tourism Storms Abuja, PH, Lagos, set to kick off multi-city road show The News Chronicle:
Nigeria: Dubai Tourism Storms Abuja, PH, Lagos, set to kick off multi-city road show


   More Picks
1 It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 16 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 20 hours ago
4 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
5 British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 "What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info