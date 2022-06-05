Post News
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Yul Edochie and second wife share video of them singing together (watch)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, filmed themselves singing together, and shared the video on social media.
Taking to her Instagram page, Judy who shared
3 hours ago
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while second wife, Judy Austin was singing (Video)
Gist Reel:
Yul Edochie and his new wife Judy, share a video of them singing together
Fresh Reporters:
A MAN CAN LOVE TWO WOMEN: Says Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Says As He Gives Reasons For Marrying A Second Wife
Tori News:
Yul Edochie And Second Wife Share Video Of Them Singing Together (Watch)
More Picks
1
Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
5
Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] -
The New Diplomat,
22 hours ago
9
2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
10
Sensitive materials for Ekiti Gov election won’t be kept in CBN – INEC -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
