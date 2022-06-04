Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey split after more than a year of dating, with both completely 'heart broken'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Hollywood actor, Michael B Jordan, 35, and Lori Harvey, 25, are after dating for almost a year and a half. They began dating in November 2020.

26 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Heartbreak: Michael B. Jordan, & Lori Harvey break up Legit:
Heartbreak: Michael B. Jordan, & Lori Harvey break up
Hollywood actor, Michael B. Jordan and American sweetheart, Lori Harvey, have ended their relationship after a year 💔☹️. YNaija:
Hollywood actor, Michael B. Jordan and American sweetheart, Lori Harvey, have ended their relationship after a year 💔☹️.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up after over 1 year of dating Pulse Nigeria:
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up after over 1 year of dating
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have ended their relationship News Wire NGR:
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have ended their relationship
Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up after being together for a year. Gist Reel:
Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey have broken up after being together for a year.
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Break Up Nollywood Gists:
Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Break Up


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Primary: Umahi, Lawan Promise To Support Each Other - Independent, 20 hours ago
5 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 You always travel abroad when Nigeria has problem – Shehu Sani slams Buhari - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
8 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 19 hours ago
9 Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in Paris final - TV360 Nigeria, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info