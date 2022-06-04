Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt
Leadership
- In a statement personal signed by Orji and made available to LEADERSHIP, he debunked the allegation, stating that the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan,
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
APC presidential ticket: Umahi reaffirms support for Lawan
The Nation:
APC presidential primary: Umahi denies stepping down for Lawan
Information Nigeria:
APC Primary: Umahi Did Not Step Down For Lawan, Says Aide
Independent:
APC Presidential Primary: Umahi Steps Down For Lawan
News Diary Online:
APC Presidential Primary: Umahi, Lawan promise to support each other
PM News:
I did not step down for Ahmad Lawan: Gov. Umahi
The Eagle Online:
APC presidential ticket: Umahi reaffirms support for Lawan
Nigerian Eye:
2023 Presidency: Gov Umahi clarifies ‘stepping down for Lawan
News Breakers:
APC presidential ticket: Umahi reaffirms support for Lawan
Naija News:
2023: Umahi Denies Stepping Down For Lawan
More Picks
1
Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
5
Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] -
The New Diplomat,
20 hours ago
6
2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
7
Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Kano gas explosion, extremely horrific, says Buhari -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
9
Police confirm death of 2 gallant officers from bullet wounds in Enugu -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea: Any ECOWAS decision must consider coup victims ― Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
