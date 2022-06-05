Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

50 worshippers killed as bandits attack Catholic church during service in Ondo
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing over 50 members of the congregation.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

