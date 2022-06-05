Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed sadness over the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa in Owo, Owo Local Government

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Darkness Will Never Overcome Light’ – Buhari Condemns Ondo Church Attack Channels Television:
‘Darkness Will Never Overcome Light’ – Buhari Condemns Ondo Church Attack
Gunmen kill worshippers in Catholic Church in Ondo State AIT:
Gunmen kill worshippers in Catholic Church in Ondo State
It PM News:
It's black Sunday in Owo, our hearts are heavy: Akeredolu reacts - P.M. News
Owo Attack: Nigerians React As Gunmen Storm Church, Kill Many In Ondo News Break:
Owo Attack: Nigerians React As Gunmen Storm Church, Kill Many In Ondo
Only demons could have conceived killing of worshippers in Ondo church– Buhari Nigerian Eye:
Only demons could have conceived killing of worshippers in Ondo church– Buhari
Mass murder at Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, after terrorists attacked worshippers killing scores News Wire NGR:
Mass murder at Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, after terrorists attacked worshippers killing scores
It’s black Sunday – Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers News Breakers:
It’s black Sunday – Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers
Davido, Falz, Toyin Abraham, Others React To Massacre Of Ondo Catholic Church Worshippers Bukas Blog:
Davido, Falz, Toyin Abraham, Others React To Massacre Of Ondo Catholic Church Worshippers
Ondo Church massacre: We First Reports:
Ondo Church massacre: We'll hunt down the killers and make them pay, Gov Akeredolu — First Reports
Buhari Mourns Victims of Ondo Church Massacre Newsmakers:
Buhari Mourns Victims of Ondo Church Massacre
Davido Reacts As Gunmen Kills Many Worshippers At Owo Catholic Church Naija News:
Davido Reacts As Gunmen Kills Many Worshippers At Owo Catholic Church
President Buhari Condemns Owo Catholic Church Attack, Vows to Bring Perpetrators To Book Nigeria Breaking News:
President Buhari Condemns Owo Catholic Church Attack, Vows to Bring Perpetrators To Book
Gunmen Kill Church Worshippers in Owo Ondo State NPO Reports:
Gunmen Kill Church Worshippers in Owo Ondo State
Owo Attack: What Buhari Said On Gruesome Murder of Worshipers At Catholic Church The New Diplomat:
Owo Attack: What Buhari Said On Gruesome Murder of Worshipers At Catholic Church
How Buhari Reacted To The Massacre Of Catholic Church Worshipers In Ondo Tori News:
How Buhari Reacted To The Massacre Of Catholic Church Worshipers In Ondo


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 18 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 22 hours ago
6 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
7 British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 "What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info