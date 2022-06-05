Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm still in APC, no plan to join NNPP, PDP, Accord - Reps member, Shina Peller
Daily Post  - A member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, Hon. Shina Peller, has said that

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I The Punch:
I'm still in APC, says Shina Peller
2023: I Haven’t Defected To Any Party, Shina Peller Breaks Silence Independent:
2023: I Haven’t Defected To Any Party, Shina Peller Breaks Silence
I’m still in APC, says Shina Peller News Breakers:
I’m still in APC, says Shina Peller
2023: Shina Peller Speaks On Dumping APC Naija News:
2023: Shina Peller Speaks On Dumping APC
Shina Peller speaks on rumoured defection to another party Republican Nigeria:
Shina Peller speaks on rumoured defection to another party


   More Picks
1 It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 16 hours ago
3 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 20 hours ago
4 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
5 British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 "What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info