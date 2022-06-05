Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Nadal Clinches 14th French Open Title, Beat Ruud In Three Straight Sets
Complete Sports
- Rafael Nadal had a easy walk as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 in the French Open final for his 14th championship at Roland Garros
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Rafael Nadal wins historic 14th French Open title
Channels Television:
Nadal Wins 14th French Open And Record-Extending 22nd Grand Slam
Linda Ikeji Blog:
French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud to win his 14th title at Roland Garros
Ripples Nigeria:
Nadal beats Ruud to emerge champion of French Open for 14th time
PM News:
Nadal demolishes Ruud to clinch 14th French Open title - P.M. News
The News Chronicle:
TENNIS: Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open
The Will:
Nadal Cruises To 14th French Open Title, 22nd Grand Slam In Straight Sets Win Over Ruud
The Eagle Online:
Nadal wins 14th French Open title
Nigeria Breaking News:
Roland Garros: Nadal wins record 14th French Open, 22nd Grand Slam
News Breakers:
Nadal demolishes Ruud to clinch 14th French Open title
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
2
My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News -
PM News,
13 hours ago
4
Buhari May Back Southern APC Candidate, Asks Aspirants to Come up With Formidable Flagbearer -
This Day,
23 hours ago
5
IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare -
This Day,
6 hours ago
8
Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
9
NDLEA: We've seized over 2000kg of illicit drugs in Plateau within five months -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
10
2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
