Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidential Primary: Youths in Kano protest against decision of APC governors
News photo Vanguard News  - A group called the Concerned APC Youths have staged a peaceful procession in Kano protesting against the decision of the eleven governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to cede power to Southern Nigeria.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Youths in Kano protest against APC’s decision to cede power to the sout Top Naija:
Youths in Kano protest against APC’s decision to cede power to the sout
Presidential Primary: Youths in Kano protest against decision of APC governors Star News:
Presidential Primary: Youths in Kano protest against decision of APC governors
Presidential Primary: Youths In Kano Protest Against Shifting Presidency To South Naija News:
Presidential Primary: Youths In Kano Protest Against Shifting Presidency To South


   More Picks
1 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 10 hours ago
2 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Northern APC Governors are patriots worthy of honour: Tinubu Campaign Organisation - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
4 Buhari May Back Southern APC Candidate, Asks Aspirants to Come up With Formidable Flagbearer - This Day, 23 hours ago
5 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 6 hours ago
8 Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
9 NDLEA: We've seized over 2000kg of illicit drugs in Plateau within five months - The Cable, 11 hours ago
10 2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info