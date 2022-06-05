Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Officers of the Ijora Badia division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Mustapha Mohammed, 37, and Abdullahi Buba. 20, while escaping with their loot after robbing some Lagosians

42 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest two suspected armed robbers on Apongbon Bridge News Wire NGR:
Police arrest two suspected armed robbers on Apongbon Bridge
Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycle, laptop, other items — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycle, laptop, other items — Daily Nigerian
Police arrest two suspected armed robbers on Apongbon Bridge Gist Reel:
Police arrest two suspected armed robbers on Apongbon Bridge
Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycle, laptop, other items News Breakers:
Police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycle, laptop, other items


   More Picks
1 Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Selection of next Alaafin will be based on Alaafin chieftaincy declaration — Makinde - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 5 hours ago
5 Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 IGP Alkali commiserates with Family of late DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary, Ahmad Lawan, Visits David Umahi [Photos] - The New Diplomat, 22 hours ago
9 2022 U-17 Clinch World Cup Ticket After Home Draw vs Ethiopia - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
10 Sensitive materials for Ekiti Gov election won’t be kept in CBN – INEC - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info