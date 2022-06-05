President Buhari Reacts To Ondo Catholic Church Attack, Says Only Demons From Hell Could Have Done It

Buhari made the submission in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on media and publicity, ... Naija News - The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has likened the attackers of worshippers in a catholic church in Ondo State to evil spirits from hell.Buhari made the submission in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on media and publicity, ...



