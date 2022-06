British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Laing, Condemns "Horrific" Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church









The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing has reacted to the terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area ... Sahara Reporters - British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing has reacted to the terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area ...



News Credibility Score: 99%