CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric
News photo The News Guru  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the killing of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday as barbaric and wicked.
Rev. Anselm Ologunwa, the Chairman of CAN in the state, in a statement on Sunday ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

