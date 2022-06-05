Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police arrest suspected fabricator of vehicles’ master keys for criminals in Kano
News Diary Online
- By Zubairu IdrisThe police command in Kano State has arrested one Hamisu Ibrahim, 55, of Sharada quarters, Kano, who specialised in fabrication and selling of vehicles’ master keys to criminals.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
How police arrested suspected fabricator of vehicles’ master keys in Kano
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest suspected fabricator of vehicles’ master keys for criminals in Kano
PM News:
Notorious fabricator of vehicles’ master keys nabbed in Kano - P.M. News
More Picks
1
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
2
My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Photos and video from Davido's aide, Israel's wedding introduction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare -
This Day,
9 hours ago
5
Ondo Catholic Church Attack Is A Declaration Of War On Yoruba People —Odua Nation Agitator, Akintoye -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
6
NDLEA: We've seized over 2000kg of illicit drugs in Plateau within five months -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
7
2023: Buhari didn’t discuss zoning with presidential aspirants – APC -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
“I still stay around my guys that smoke just to inhale… E no easy”- Kizz Daniel opens up about his struggles since he quit smokin -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
9
Tinubu: Shettima apologizes to Osinbajo over VP selling gala, ice cream comment -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Comedienne, Helen Paul Reveals How She Emerged As Professor In US Varsity -
Information Nigeria,
15 hours ago
