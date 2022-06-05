Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest suspected fabricator of vehicles’ master keys for criminals in Kano
News Diary Online  - By Zubairu IdrisThe police command in Kano State has arrested one Hamisu Ibrahim, 55, of Sharada quarters, Kano, who specialised in fabrication and selling of vehicles’ master keys to criminals.

